3 Australians Among Injured In London Attacks

(AP) – Australia’s foreign minister says three Australians have been injured in the knife attacks at London Bridge and in London’s Borough Market. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says Candice Hedge is recovering in St. Thomas’ Hospital and Andrew Morrison had received stitches for a wound and was on his way home to Australia. Both had been stabbed in the neck.

The government is still making inquiries into the third Australian’s condition. Hedge, a 34-year-old waitress, has been living in Britain for about a year and was working in the Borough Markets area where witnesses say she was stabbed as she tried to hide under a table. She posted on social media: “Hey everyone, just so you know im doing ok. Bit of pain but I will survive.”

Morrison, an electrician from Darwin, posted on social media that he had been stabbed leaving Belushi’s London Bridge bar after watching the Champions League soccer final. Morrison said in a video: “All of a sudden this guy comes up with a knife. I just, like, push him off. I walk into a pub and I’m like: ‘Someone help me, I’ve just been stabbed.’ “