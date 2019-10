Three people are charged with murder in the death of a man in July. Alfredo Huerta, Julio Deleon and Edna Rivera were indicted for the July 24th kidnapping and murder of 23-year-old Fernando Garza Junior in an orchard near Mission. The three are in jail.

Huerta is scheduled to be arraigned in court this Thursday while arraignment dates haven’t yet been set for Deleon and Rivera .