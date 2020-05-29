LOCALTRENDING

3 Children Hurt In An ATV Crash Near Alton

A 4-year-old girl remains hospitalized in serious condition with head trauma after falling out of an all-terrain vehicle in a 2-vehicle crash west of Alton.

According to the DPS, the ATV being ridden by three young children, was heading south on Cowboy Lane when it was struck by a car also driving south. The ATV crashed into a fence and the 4-year-old fell out and she struck her head. She was airlifted to the hospital. The other two children were taken to the hospital by ground ambulance.

None was wearing a seat belt or helmet. The DPS says it is still investigating the accident to determine how the other driver struck the ATV and whether any adults were supervising the children.

