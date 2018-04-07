Home TEXAS 3 Children Killed In Apartment Fire
(AP) – A fire official says three children rescued from a burning apartment in Southeast Texas have died from their injuries.  Port Arthur Fire Marshal Paul Washburn tells KFDM television that firefighters arrived at the burning building a little after midnight Wednesday. First responders found the children and rushed them to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.  Washburn says the children were aged 2, 6 and 12.

Washburn tells The Associated Press the three children were the only ones inside the apartment when the fire broke out. He says their mother had taken another child to the hospital.  Washburn says they are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

