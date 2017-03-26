Home TEXAS 3 Dead, 1 Injured In Mexico Prison Riot
3 Dead, 1 Injured In Mexico Prison Riot
TEXAS
3 Dead, 1 Injured In Mexico Prison Riot

(AP) – A fight between inmates at a northern Mexican prison has left three inmates dead and one injured.

Authorities in the northern border state of Tamaulipas say the fight followed a riot and mass escape at the facility.

The state security spokesman said Saturday that control had been re-established at the prison in the state capitol, after inmates burned the demolished remains of illegally built shacks in a prison patio.

Authorities say inmates essentially controlled parts of the prison and used the shacks to cover a tunnel which they dug.

A total of 29 inmates escaped through the tunnel earlier this week, leading authorities to demolish the shacks.

