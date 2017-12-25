Home TEXAS 3 Dead, 2 Critical After Vehicle Crash
(AP) – Three people are dead and two critically injured after one SUV crashed into another at an intersection in rural West Texas.  The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred Saturday afternoon near Lefors, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Amarillo. DPS says the 29-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was unable to avoid a Chevy Equinox that did not yield the right of way at a stop sign and entered the intersection in front of the Tahoe.

Authorities identified the three killed as 72-year-old Wesley Lewis of Elk City, Oklahoma, and 79-year-old Mildred Garza and 79-year-old Alverto Garza, both of Leedey, Oklahoma.  The driver of the Equinox and another passenger were hospitalized in critical condition. DPS said Monday it had no updates on their condition.

