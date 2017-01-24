Home NATIONAL 3 Dead After Shooting Outside Atlanta Drive-Thru Restaurant
3 Dead After Shooting Outside Atlanta Drive-Thru Restaurant
NATIONAL
0

3 Dead After Shooting Outside Atlanta Drive-Thru Restaurant

0
0
Shooting-News-Graphic
now viewing

3 Dead After Shooting Outside Atlanta Drive-Thru Restaurant

WireAP_1aee34773c8e4e7f8358839ff9764753_12x5_1600
now playing

Italy Avalanche Death Toll 14

1485234505956
now playing

Push To Save Pacific Rim Trade Deal

Trump_CIA_Director_77275-670×485
now playing

Pence Swears In Pompeo As CIA Director

95cf7621f5cd4e8d90a48ee84d3de490-1020×680
now playing

Trump Budget Pick Mulvaney Faces Senate Hearing

01202017_Trump-inauguration_tzr-780×500
now playing

Trump's Pick For Health Secretary Faces New Senate Hearing

581bd838ac3b2.image
now playing

British Court Rules In Brexit Lawsuit

immigration-253×183
now playing

Administration Won't Immediately End Immigrant Protections

624422800-donald-trump-bedminster
now playing

Trump To Visit Pentagon To Discuss IS Effort

SEAN SPICER
now playing

Spokesman: We Don't Set Out To Lie

FAKE MEDICINE
now playing

Mexico Ex-Governor Denies Fake Medicine Claims

(AP) – Authorities say three men in their 20s have been killed after a shooting outside a drive-thru restaurant in Atlanta.

Local news outlets report the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office says 27-year-old Ahmad Johnson of East Point and 28-year-old Rickie Burke of Atlanta died at the scene of the shooting outside the Checkers restaurant near Greenbriar Mall early Sunday morning.

Twenty-two-year-old David Worrell was in critical condition after being shot and later died at a hospital.

A fourth man might have been shot and may have driven himself to a nearby hospital.

Police say drugs were discovered at the scene. Officials have not released any other details.

Related posts:

  1. Authorities: 3 Dead, 2 Injured In Murder-Suicide
  2. 2 Suspects In Custody In Deadly San Antonio Mall Shooting
  3. Homicide Investigators Probe Shooting Death Of Apparent Burglar
  4. Edinburg-Area Woman Killed, Boyfriend Facing Murder Charge
Related Posts
1485234505956

Push To Save Pacific Rim Trade Deal

Zack Cantu 0
Trump_CIA_Director_77275-670×485

Pence Swears In Pompeo As CIA Director

Zack Cantu 0
95cf7621f5cd4e8d90a48ee84d3de490-1020×680

Trump Budget Pick Mulvaney Faces Senate Hearing

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video