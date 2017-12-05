Home LOCAL 3 Dead In 2-Vehicle Wreck Near Raymondville
3 Dead In 2-Vehicle Wreck Near Raymondville
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

3 Dead In 2-Vehicle Wreck Near Raymondville

0
0
FATAL CRASH
now viewing

3 Dead In 2-Vehicle Wreck Near Raymondville

donna isd generic logo
now playing

Donna School District Police Chief Suspended Amid District Audit

POPE FRANCIS IN PORTUGAL
now playing

Pope Urges Catholics To "tear down all walls"

computer-hacker-hacking
now playing

Russian Interior Ministry Is Hit By Cyberattack

KIRKERSVILLE OHIO NURSING HOME SHOOTING-2
now playing

Sheriff: Gunman Kills Police Chief, 2 Nursing Home Workers

plastic bag
now playing

State Formally Drops Lawsuit Over Brownsville Plastic Fee

LAPTOP IN AIRLINER AIRPLANE
now playing

US, EU In Urgent Discussions On Pitch To Expand Laptop Ban

MELISSA MCARTHY MOCKING SEAN SPICER IN NEW YORK
now playing

Melissa McCarthy Mocks Sean Spicer With Motorized Podium

CIATLAN JENNER
now playing

Don't Call Me Caitlyn: Baby Name Plunges In Popularity

COMPUTER HACKING CYBER ATTACK
now playing

UK Hospitals Report Tech Problems In Possible Cyberattack

RUSSIA PROBE DONALD TRUMP PUTIN ELECTION
now playing

Former Top Spy Pushes Back At Trump's Tweets

A head-on crash between two large SUV’s claimed the lives of three people in Willacy County Friday afternoon.

State troopers say a Cadillac Escalade heading north began driving in the southbound lanes on Highway 77 when it smashed into a Ford Expedition near Raymondville.

An elderly couple in the Ford, believed to be from Port Isabel, were killed, as was the driver of the Escalade, believed to be a Brownsville man. DPS investigators are still working to determine what factors led to the deadly wreck.

Related posts:

  1. Suspect Arrested, Charged In San Carlos Man’s Murder
  2. Police Fatally Shoot Gunman Car Dealership
  3. Texas Equusearch Brought In To Help Search For Missing Raymondville Woman
  4. Husband, Wife Dead In Apparent Murder Suicide
Related Posts
donna isd generic logo

Donna School District Police Chief Suspended Amid District Audit

jsalinas 0
plastic bag

State Formally Drops Lawsuit Over Brownsville Plastic Fee

jsalinas 0
RUSSIA PROBE DONALD TRUMP PUTIN ELECTION

Former Top Spy Pushes Back At Trump’s Tweets

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video