3 Dead In 2-Vehicle Wreck Near Raymondville

A head-on crash between two large SUV’s claimed the lives of three people in Willacy County Friday afternoon.

State troopers say a Cadillac Escalade heading north began driving in the southbound lanes on Highway 77 when it smashed into a Ford Expedition near Raymondville.

An elderly couple in the Ford, believed to be from Port Isabel, were killed, as was the driver of the Escalade, believed to be a Brownsville man. DPS investigators are still working to determine what factors led to the deadly wreck.