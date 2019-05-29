3 Detention Center Workers, Attorney Accused In Immigration Conspiracy

Three Valley detention center employees are to go before a federal judge Thursday, accused of selling the personal information of immigrant detainees to a local attorney.

All three were arrested Wednesday, a day after a federal grand jury returned a 5-count indictment charging them with bribery and conspiracy.

Federal prosecutors say the three obtained immigrant detainee roster lists from the El Valle Detention Center in Raymondville and the Port Isabel Detention Center, and in exchange for cash, gave the lists to a local attorney, who would use them to solicit the detainees as clients for their immigration hearings. The attorney was not named.

The indictment charges 42-year-old Exy Adelaida Gomez of Los Fresnos, 42-year-old Benito Barrientez of Lyford, and 30-year-old Damian Ortiz of Weslaco.

The charges carry prison sentences of up to 20 years.