3 Detention Center Workers To Remain In Custody Without Bond

Three Valley detention center employees will remain behind bars for a while longer on bribery and conspiracy charges.

A Brownsville federal magistrate read the charges against the trio Friday and ordered them held without bond until their detention hearing next week. The three are accused of selling the personal information of immigrant detainees to a local attorney. Federal prosecutors say they were paid up to $1,000 dollars to obtain detainee roster lists from the El Valle Detention Center in Raymondville and the Port Isabel Detention Center.

The unnamed attorney would use the lists to solicit potential clients to represent in their immigration hearings. The trio – 42-year-old Exy Adelaida Gomez of Los Fresnos, 42-year-old Benito Barrientez of Lyford, and 30-year-old Damian Ortiz of Weslaco – are to make their second federal court appearance next Tuesday.