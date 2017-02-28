Home TEXAS 3 Family Members Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide
3 Family Members Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide
TEXAS
0

3 Family Members Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

0
0
murder suicide
now viewing

3 Family Members Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

no smoking smoke free
now playing

Raymondville Looks To Restrict Public Smoking

41930400-police-lights-jpg
now playing

Teenager Who Was Visiting Girl Mistaken For Burglar, Killed

PLANE CRASHES INTO CALIFORNIA HOME 4 DEAD 2 INJURED
now playing

UPDATE: 1 Plane Crash Survivor Has Critical Burns, 1 Stable

TRANSGENDER BATHROOM ALL GENDER
now playing

Efforts To Repeal NC 'bathroom bill' Are An At Impasse Again

Paul+Ryan+051516
now playing

Ryan Downplays Divisions Over New Health Law

PULSE NIGHTCLUB SIGN SHOOTING
now playing

2 With Ties To Pulse Massacre Are Guests At Trump's Address

32-year-old Michael Christopher Sanchez was captured Feb. 22 in Bryan
now playing

Officers Arrested Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive In Bryan

FATAL SHOOTING DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Woman In Car With 2 Daughters Shot, Killed By Gunman

SEVERE-WEATHER-GENERIC
now playing

Forecast Predicts Midwest Tornadoes, Wildfires In Texas

CEMETARY GENERIC
now playing

Criticism Remains As Town Gives Early OK For Muslim Cemetery

(AP) – Authorities east of Dallas say a man fatally shot two women in his family while two others were able to escape the home during the attack.  The Van Zandt County sheriff’s office says the shooting occurred late Monday afternoon at the home near Van, about 70 miles from Dallas.

Jake Smith, an investigator with the sheriff’s office, told KLTV in Tyler that after shooting the two women, the gunman then shot himself and is dead.  Smith says the bodies were found in different rooms of the house.  Another woman and her daughter, also members of the same family, escaped when the shooting began and notified authorities.  Sheriff’s officials have not released the names of the gunman or his victims, and have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.

Related posts:

  1. Woman In Car With 2 Daughters Shot, Killed By Gunman
  2. Donna Man Caught After Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend And Shooting Her New Lover
  3. Attempted Murder Charge Upgraded To Murder After Edinburg Victim Dies
  4. Teenage Suspect Indicted In Starr County Double-Murder
Related Posts
32-year-old Michael Christopher Sanchez was captured Feb. 22 in Bryan

Officers Arrested Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive In Bryan

jsalinas 0
FATAL SHOOTING DEADLY SHOOTING

Woman In Car With 2 Daughters Shot, Killed By Gunman

jsalinas 0
SEVERE-WEATHER-GENERIC

Forecast Predicts Midwest Tornadoes, Wildfires In Texas

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video