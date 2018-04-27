Home NATIONAL 3 Flight Crew Members Killed In Chopper Crash
3 Flight Crew Members Killed In Chopper Crash
NATIONAL
0

3 Flight Crew Members Killed In Chopper Crash

0
0
HAZELHURST, Wis MEDICAL HELICOPTER CRASHES 04-27-18
now viewing

3 Flight Crew Members Killed In Chopper Crash

BILL COSBY
now playing

Judge Orders House Arrest For Bill Cosby

10 COMMANDMENTS
now playing

Oklahoma Senate Passes Bill To Display Ten Commandments

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Arrives To White House For Visit With President Trump
now playing

Trump Welcomes Merkel To White House

LOUIS ARTHUR CHARLES
now playing

Britain's New Prince Is Named Louis Arthur Charles

TOM BROKAW
now playing

Tom Brokaw Denies Sexual Misconduct Claim By NBC Reporter

HURRICANE HARVEY DESTRUCTION
now playing

Harvey Recovery Funds May Prioritize Wealthy, Advocates Say

donaldtrump_060716getty
now playing

Trump Hails 'conclusive' Committee Report

NORTH AND SOUTH KOREA SUMMIT IN APRIL
now playing

UN Chief Applauds 'truly historic' Koreas Summit

Judge-gavel-generic
now playing

20 States Seek To Block Obama's Health Care Law

TEXAS CHURCH GUNMAN
now playing

Church Gunman Vowed Not To Hurt Anyone 5 Years Earlier

(AP) -Authorities in northern Wisconsin say the three people killed in the crash of a medical helicopter were flight crew members.  Oneida County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Dan Hess says the wreckage was found early Friday. He says no patients were on board the Ascension Health Spirit helicopter when it crashed in Hazelhurst, a small town about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of Green Bay.  A search was launched after the chopper was reported missing late Thursday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter left Madison and was on its way to Woodruff when it crashed about 12 miles (19 kilometers) south of its destination. The FAA is sending a team to help with an investigation led by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Related posts:

  1. Harlingen Teen Killed In Truck Crash
Related Posts
BILL COSBY

Judge Orders House Arrest For Bill Cosby

jsalinas 0
10 COMMANDMENTS

Oklahoma Senate Passes Bill To Display Ten Commandments

jsalinas 0
German Chancellor Angela Merkel Arrives To White House For Visit With President Trump

Trump Welcomes Merkel To White House

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video