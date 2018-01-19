Home TEXAS 3 In Dallas Family Get Prison For Stomping Pregnant Teen
3 In Dallas Family Get Prison For Stomping Pregnant Teen
TEXAS
0

3 In Dallas Family Get Prison For Stomping Pregnant Teen

0
0
PRISON JAIL
now viewing

3 In Dallas Family Get Prison For Stomping Pregnant Teen

Liliana Segre
now playing

Italian Who As Child Survived Auschwitz Given A Top Honor

Aerial view of the Pentagon, Arlington, VA
now playing

Pentagon: China, Russia Outpace Terrorism Threat

homicide-investigatin
now playing

Killing Of Small-Town Online Exhibitionist Shocks Community

POPE IN PERU
now playing

Pope Decries Sterilization Campaigns In Peru

CLASSROOM EMPTY GENERIC
now playing

Texas Special Education Fix Calls For More Staff, Training

investigation generic
now playing

Officials Say Deaths Of Mom, Baby In Fire Suspicious

TEXAS UNEMPLOYMENT
now playing

Texas Unemployment Rate Ends Year At 3.9 Percent In December

delta airlines
now playing

Delta Airlines Cracks Down On Comfort Animals

turpin couple abuse 13 children
now playing

Turpins Plead Not Guilty To Torture, Abuse Charges

las vegas shooting
now playing

Las Vegas Cops Release Preliminary Report On Oct. 1 Shooting

(AP) – Three members of a Dallas family who beat a pregnant teen and stomped on her belly until she miscarried have been sentenced to prison.  The Dallas Morning News reports that the now-19-year-old victim was eight months pregnant when she attacked in 2013. She reported the attack in 2015.

This week, 47-year-old Sharon Jones was sentenced to 12 years; her daughter, 28-year-old Cecilia McDonald, was sentenced to seven years; and her son, 29-year-old Cedric Jones Jr., got five years. Each pleaded guilty to felony family violence aggravated assault.

Lonnell McDonald got 10 years in prison in 2016 after being convicted of aggravated assault in the attack.  The case against a man accused of raping the victim when she was 13, which resulted in the pregnancy, is pending.

Related posts:

  1. California DA Says Couple’s Abuse Of 12 Kids Became Torture
  2. Parents Accused Of Torturing 13 Children Lived In Fort Worth Area
  3. Indictment Handed Up In Deadly Port Isabel Hit And Run
  4. Juvenile Suspect Ordered Transferred To Adult Court In Rio Grande City Teen’s Murder
Related Posts
CLASSROOM EMPTY GENERIC

Texas Special Education Fix Calls For More Staff, Training

jsalinas 0
investigation generic

Officials Say Deaths Of Mom, Baby In Fire Suspicious

jsalinas 0
TEXAS UNEMPLOYMENT

Texas Unemployment Rate Ends Year At 3.9 Percent In December

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video