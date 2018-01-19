3 In Dallas Family Get Prison For Stomping Pregnant Teen

(AP) – Three members of a Dallas family who beat a pregnant teen and stomped on her belly until she miscarried have been sentenced to prison. The Dallas Morning News reports that the now-19-year-old victim was eight months pregnant when she attacked in 2013. She reported the attack in 2015.

This week, 47-year-old Sharon Jones was sentenced to 12 years; her daughter, 28-year-old Cecilia McDonald, was sentenced to seven years; and her son, 29-year-old Cedric Jones Jr., got five years. Each pleaded guilty to felony family violence aggravated assault.

Lonnell McDonald got 10 years in prison in 2016 after being convicted of aggravated assault in the attack. The case against a man accused of raping the victim when she was 13, which resulted in the pregnancy, is pending.