3 Journalists Slain In Mexico In 1 Week

Three journalists have been killed in a single week in Mexico. Late last Thursday night, a group of gunmen shot and killed a journalist with the newspaper El Grafico de Xalapa in Veracruz.

The slaying of Jorge Celestino Ruiz Vasquez came just days before he was to give a formal statement to state authorities about recent threats against him. Just hours before his death, the editor of the online news outlet La Verdad de Zihuatanejo was shot dead.

Edgar Alberto Nava Lopez was killed on a beach in Guerrero. And on Tuesday, authorities in the central state of Morelos found the bound body of Rogelio Barragan inside the trunk of a car. Barragan worked with the digital news outlet Guerrero Al Instante.

Their deaths bring to 10 the number of journalists slain in Mexico this year – making Mexico the deadliest country for journalists in 2019.