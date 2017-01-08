Home WORLD 3 Killed In Russia Courthouse Shooting
3 Killed In Russia Courthouse Shooting
3 Killed In Russia Courthouse Shooting

RUSSIAN COURTHOUSE SHOOTING
3 Killed In Russia Courthouse Shooting

(AP) – Russian officials say three people have been killed and four injured in a shootout at a courthouse in a Moscow suburb.  Russia’s Investigative Committee, the country’s chief investigative body, said in a statement on Tuesday the incident took place when five handcuffed defendants tried to escape as they were escorted by two guards at the Moscow Regional Court. The body said one of the defendants tried to strangle one of the guards, and the defendants managed to escape and seized the guards’ weapons.  A shootout with the court’s guards ensued, and three of the defendants were killed. Two guards were injured.

Authorities said the incident took place before a hearing in a case of a gang of nine people who are suspected of killing more than a dozen of motorists.  Russia media dubbed the accused “the Grand Theft Auto gang” after the violent video game. The men on trial are accused of terrorizing Moscow motorists for months in 2014. Prosecutors said the gang members were placing spikes on roads, forcing the motorists out of their vehicles and shooting them dead.  The nine men, all from Central Asia, are charged with 17 murders and two attempted murders.

