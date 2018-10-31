Home TEXAS 3 Leaders At Air Force Base Relieved Of Duty
3 Leaders At Air Force Base Relieved Of Duty
(AP) – Three commanders at a military pilot training base in South Texas have been relieved of duty for what officials call leadership failures that left some personnel not feeling safe or respected.

The Air Education and Training Command on Wednesday announced changes for the 47th Flying Training Wing at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, 150 miles  (241.39 kilometers) west of San Antonio.   The wing commander, Col. Charles Velino, was relieved, along with the operations group commander and a flying training squadron commander. Their names weren’t released.

Lt. Gen. Steven Kwast says the trio failed to properly address reports of officer misconduct involving dangerous behavior, a threatening environment and irresponsible alcohol consumption. Specifics weren’t released.   Col. Lee Gentile, formerly at Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma, was named new wing commander.

