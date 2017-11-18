Home NATIONAL 3 Months After Clashes, Boston Hosting Free Speech Rally
3 Months After Clashes, Boston Hosting Free Speech Rally
NATIONAL
0

3 Months After Clashes, Boston Hosting Free Speech Rally

0
0
premium_landscape
now viewing

3 Months After Clashes, Boston Hosting Free Speech Rally

KJHJ
now playing

Police Officer Killed In Pennsylvania, Gunman At Large

Drug+Bust117
now playing

Mexico: Cocaine Found In Apparent Social Security Truck

920×920
now playing

Woman Who Impersonated ICE Agent In Scam Sent To Prison

JHG
now playing

Marathon Bombing Hero Gives Turkeys To Military Families

Solanus_Casey_CC_30_via_Wikipedia_CNA
now playing

Detroit Priest To Be Beatified, Was Known For Helping Others

KJHH
now playing

Amid National Focus On Harassment, Trump Moves Unscathed

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Trump Delays Policy On Importing Elephant Parts

Kenneth+Hatch+III
now playing

No Verdict In Trial Of Deputy Accused Of Abusing Girls

JOBS REPORT
now playing

Valley Unemployment Rate Plummets In October

police-badge-generic
now playing

No Charges Against Officer In Fatal Shooting

(AP) – Free speech advocates whose rally on Boston Common last summer drew boisterous counter-protesters plan to regroup there this weekend.

The conservative groups Resist Marxism and Boston Free Speech say they plan a midday Saturday event on the Common despite being denied a permit they had sought from the city.

Organizers planned the “Rally for the Republic” event after angry counter-protesters overwhelmed a similar rally in August.

Boston Police spokesman Lt. Mike McCarthy says authorities will be present but don’t expect any trouble.

Resist Marxism has denounced white supremacism repeatedly and publicly. But the August rally came shortly after deadly violence erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia, and it drew thousands who said they feared white nationalists might show up anyway.

Some clashed with police, and more than 30 were arrested.

Related posts:

  1. Car Crash Kills 2 In San Benito
  2. VA’s Quiet Plan To Widen Private Care With TRICARE Stirs Ire
  3. Mother Of Child Found Dead Accused Of Leaving Her Home Alone
  4. Sex Harassment Complaint Leads To Firing Of Alton Police Chief
Related Posts
KJHJ

Police Officer Killed In Pennsylvania, Gunman At Large

Danny Castillon 0
JHG

Marathon Bombing Hero Gives Turkeys To Military Families

Danny Castillon 0
Solanus_Casey_CC_30_via_Wikipedia_CNA

Detroit Priest To Be Beatified, Was Known For Helping Others

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video