3 More Teens Arrested After Death Of Female Officer

(AP) – Authorities in Baltimore County say three additional teenagers have been taken into custody after a female officer was killed.  Baltimore County’s public safety department tweeted Tuesday morning that the teenagers are suspects in area burglaries.  The department did not say whether the three played any role in the officer’s death.  Another suspect, 16-year-old Dawnta Anthony Harris, was arrested Monday. He is charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

According to court records, Harris told a detective he was waiting in the driver’s seat of a Jeep while associates committed a burglary.  The records say he told the detective he drove the vehicle at the officer.  Police spokeswoman Louise Rogers-Feher says she can’t immediately provide further details.

