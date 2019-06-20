3 Near Drownings In 3 Days Reported On South Padre Island

Officials in Cameron County are alerting beachgoers to be watchful of posted conditions after three near drownings in three days.

Wednesday, KRGV reported that Beach Patrol Chief Art Hurtado says the third swimmer who almost drowned is still in the hospital. Hurtado says surf conditions aren’t always hazardous but when they are, the signs are clearly posted.

Hurtado says if the life guard stations are posting red flag conditions it really does mean swimmers should avoid getting into the water until things improve.