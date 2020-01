4-1/2 hours after midnight Wednesday is when the first Rio Grande Valley baby of the new year was born. Rylee Rose Dube was delivered at 4:33 at Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. She is the second child born to the parents.

Two other babies were born in the Valley on New Year’s Day – a girl at South Texas Health System in McAllen and a boy delivered at Edinburg Regional Medical Center. All three newborns are said to be doing well.