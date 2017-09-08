Home WORLD 3 Of 6 Soldiers Seriously Hurt In Car Attack
3 Of 6 Soldiers Seriously Hurt In Car Attack
WORLD
0

3 Of 6 Soldiers Seriously Hurt In Car Attack

0
0
France Soldiers Attacked
now viewing

3 Of 6 Soldiers Seriously Hurt In Car Attack

Amazon Warehouse Job Fair
now playing

Kentucky Man, Transgender Wife Sue Amazon For Workplace Bias

Trump Boyhood Home
now playing

Want To Live Like A Trump? President's Old Home Is On Airbnb

North Korea Nuclear
now playing

The Latest: NKorea Organizing Rally Against UN Sanctions     

media_ed57e60c50d04d52a13a289462fc515c-DMID1-5bpbxofnl-640×360
now playing

Take Down: Hackers Looking To Shut Down Factories For Pay

949d6141f49e44909befccb700c7ee85-780×515
now playing

Postal Service Bets On Higher Stamp Prices To Fix Woes

920×920 (4)
now playing

Guam's Worries Grow As Tensions Rise Between US, North Korea

WireAP_25c78b364d404fe490576be9bb15c5e5_12x5_992
now playing

Glen Campbell Said Goodbye To His Life, Career Through Music

canada-refugee
now playing

A US Back Road Is Route To Hope In Canada For Many Migrants

59aa51124ed54ab9bd164f86bdd981ff-59aa51124ed54ab9bd164f86bdd981ff-0
now playing

Could Voting Fraud Panel Create An Easy Target For Hackers?

000d4a8f-800
now playing

New Zealand Premier Criticizes Trump's Comments

(AP) – France’s Defense Ministry says three soldiers were seriously injured in a car attack in a Paris suburb but their lives are not currently in danger.
The ministry said in a statement that six members of the 35th infantry regiment were injured in the incident, including three “more seriously.”
Defense Minister Florence Parly and Interior Minister Gerard Collomb are visiting soldiers hospitalized at the Begin military hospital in the suburb of Saint-Mande.
It was the latest of several attacks on members of the Sentinelle military operation tasked with protecting French sites after deadly attacks.

Related posts:

  1. Report: Brussels Police Open Fire On Car In Molenbeek Suburb
  2. New Zealand Premier Criticizes Trump’s Comments
  3. Report: US Assesses North Korea Can Fit Nuke Inside A Missile
  4. Lebanon’s Army Prepares To Clear Border Area Of IS Militants
Related Posts
North Korea Nuclear

The Latest: NKorea Organizing Rally Against UN Sanctions     

Roxanne Garcia 0
920×920 (4)

Guam’s Worries Grow As Tensions Rise Between US, North Korea

Zack Cantu 0
000d4a8f-800

New Zealand Premier Criticizes Trump’s Comments

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video