3 Officers Shot Serving Warrant

(AP) – Authorities say three law-enforcement officers have been shot while attempting to serve a felony warrant at a Houston-area home and the search continues for the suspected gunman.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that all three officers wounded Tuesday have injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says all three officers were awake and alert while being treated at a Houston hospital.

The wounded officers include a Harris County sheriff’s deputy and two officers from the Texas Attorney General’s Office. Officials didn’t immediately provide details on the warrant for a suspect identified as Daniel Trevino.

Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office released a statement saying the two officers from his agency are with the fugitive apprehension unit. Gonzalez didn’t immediately release additional details on the wounded deputy.