3 Police, 1 Marine Killed In Violent Mexico Clashes

(AP) – Mexico’s federal police say three members of its force have been killed in an attack in the western state of Michoacan. Police said late Thursday that they mourned the deaths, but did not provide further details. Local media reported that they died on the side of a highway next to their bullet-ridden patrol cars.

Mexico’s navy said in a statement that one marine was also killed and three were wounded in a separate confrontation Thursday in the northern border state of Coahuila. The navy said that the agents came under fire near the town of Hidalgo, which is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) from Laredo, Texas It said the wounded marines did not have life-threatening injuries, and two of their attackers were killed in the shootout.