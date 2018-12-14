Home WORLD 3 Police, 1 Marine Killed In Violent Mexico Clashes
3 Police, 1 Marine Killed In Violent Mexico Clashes
WORLD
0

3 Police, 1 Marine Killed In Violent Mexico Clashes

0
0
MEXICO VIOLENCE
now viewing

3 Police, 1 Marine Killed In Violent Mexico Clashes

Mick Mulvaney
now playing

Trump Tweets Mick Mulvaney Will Be Acting Chief Of Staff

BETO O ROURKE-2
now playing

Beto O'Rourke Still Undecided As 2020 White House Buzz Grows

Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley
now playing

White House Dismisses Cohen Accusations As Lies

BORDER PATROL
now playing

Border Patrol Says Girl Seemed In 'good health'

CASTRO FAMILY CONVERSATION 22
now playing

Joaquin Castro: Julian Is Running For President

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Valley Homebuilder Going To Prison For Role In Property Scam

Judge_gavel
now playing

Mississippi Man Has Been Ordered To Stand Trial For Murder Of Alamo Man

Amanda Hawkins
now playing

Texas Mom Sentenced In Deaths Of Toddlers Inside Hot Car

FRANCE-ASSAULT-AGRESSION-POLICE
now playing

4th Person Dies After Strasbourg Market Attack

STABBING CUTTING SLASHING
now playing

Dutch Suspect To Be Arraigned In Slaying Of US Student

(AP) – Mexico’s federal police say three members of its force have been killed in an attack in the western state of Michoacan.  Police said late Thursday that they mourned the deaths, but did not provide further details.  Local media reported that they died on the side of a highway next to their bullet-ridden patrol cars.

Mexico’s navy said in a statement that one marine was also killed and three were wounded in a separate confrontation Thursday in the northern border state of Coahuila.  The navy said that the agents came under fire near the town of Hidalgo, which is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) from Laredo, Texas  It said the wounded marines did not have life-threatening injuries, and two of their attackers were killed in the shootout.

Related posts:

  1. Man Killed In Strasbourg Was Market Shooter
  2. Strasbourg Christmas Market Reopens After Attack
  3. Deadly San Benito Police Shooting Under Investigation
  4. Kentucky Grand Jury Indicts Serial Killer On Murder Charge
Related Posts
FRANCE-ASSAULT-AGRESSION-POLICE

4th Person Dies After Strasbourg Market Attack

jsalinas 0
STABBING CUTTING SLASHING

Dutch Suspect To Be Arraigned In Slaying Of US Student

jsalinas 0
BREXIT

Macron: No New Brexit Accord, Ball In UK Court

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video