3 Sentenced For Smuggling People Across Border

(AP) – Three people have been sentenced in Texas to federal prison for illegally harboring and transporting immigrants that resulted in multiple deaths. A release by U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick says the two Laredo residents and a man from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, were sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in 2016. Raul Arreola-Marron was living in Laredo illegally and is expected to face deportation after serving more than 10 years.

The three admitted to conspiring to harbor eight people staying illegally in Laredo and transporting them to Houston. The release says a pickup truck carrying the people in February 2016 flipped and all occupants were thrown from the vehicle. It says none of the defendants attempted to provide or contact authorities to provide medical assistance to the eight people. Four died and four had serious injuries.