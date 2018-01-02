Home TEXAS 3 Sentenced For Smuggling People Across Border
3 Sentenced For Smuggling People Across Border
TEXAS
0

3 Sentenced For Smuggling People Across Border

0
0
HUMAN SMUGGLING
now viewing

3 Sentenced For Smuggling People Across Border

TEXAS JUVENILE SYSTEM TEXAS YOUTH PRISON
now playing

Texas Youth Prison Workers Arrested Amid Abuse Investigation

State Representative Don Shooter
now playing

Lawmaker Expelled In Arizona

GAVEL LAW JUDGE JURY ATTORNY LAWYER
now playing

Prosecutor Resigns After Plea Deal In Rape Case

myanmar mass graves
now playing

UN Wants Myanmar To Allow Probe Of Mass Graves

LOS ANGELES SCHOOL SHOOTING 02-01-18
now playing

Five Wounded At L.A. School, One Critical

GOP MEMO
now playing

Trump To Approve Release Of GOP Memo

VAN DRIVING INTO MUSLIN Darren Osborne FOUDN GUILTY
now playing

Man Convicted Of Murder Over Van Attack On Muslims In London

port city of Calais
now playing

4 Migrants In Calais Shot As French Police Break Up Melee

SYRIAN PRESIDENT SYRIA SYRIAN
now playing

US Says Syria May Be Making New Types Of Chemical Weapons

DONALD TRUMP STATE OF THE UNION GENERIC
now playing

Trump Falsely Claims Most-Watched State Of Union

(AP) – Three people have been sentenced in Texas to federal prison for illegally harboring and transporting immigrants that resulted in multiple deaths.  A release by U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick says the two Laredo residents and a man from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, were sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in 2016. Raul Arreola-Marron was living in Laredo illegally and is expected to face deportation after serving more than 10 years.

The three admitted to conspiring to harbor eight people staying illegally in Laredo and transporting them to Houston. The release says a pickup truck carrying the people in February 2016 flipped and all occupants were thrown from the vehicle. It says none of the defendants attempted to provide or contact authorities to provide medical assistance to the eight people. Four died and four had serious injuries.

Related posts:

  1. 77 Immigrants Found In Truck Near California-Mexico Border
  2. Mexican Man Admits To Using U.S. Soldiers In Human Smuggling Scheme
  3. GOP Lawmakers Put Medical Skills To Work After Train Crash
  4. Congressman Cuellar Details Trump Administration’s South Texas Border Security Plans
Related Posts
TEXAS JUVENILE SYSTEM TEXAS YOUTH PRISON

Texas Youth Prison Workers Arrested Amid Abuse Investigation

jsalinas 0
GAVEL LAW JUDGE JURY ATTORNY LAWYER

Prosecutor Resigns After Plea Deal In Rape Case

jsalinas 0
Christopher Paul Weiss

Man Indicted In Slaying Of Woman, Toddler

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video