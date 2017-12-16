Home TEXAS 3 Sentenced In Texas Alligator Snapping Turtles Sales Case
3 Sentenced In Texas Alligator Snapping Turtles Sales Case
TEXAS
0

3 Sentenced In Texas Alligator Snapping Turtles Sales Case

0
0
images7BGMGPUH
now viewing

3 Sentenced In Texas Alligator Snapping Turtles Sales Case

Border Enforcement
now playing

Border Arrests Surge, Erasing Much Of Trump's Early Gains

Academy_Sports_Outdoors-logo-52CD0D5DB5-seeklogo_com
now playing

Chain Sued For Selling Gun To Texas Church Shooter

LKJ
now playing

Plan Released For Dividing Money To Vegas Shooting Victims

Trump-with-presidential-seal-background
now playing

The Latest: Trump Slams Investigators At 'Disgraceful' FBI

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Agency: 2 Immigrants Can Leave US For Abortion

1513399509_10089921+1anitahill121617
now playing

Major Media Players Start Commission For Sexual Misconduct

920×920
now playing

Alleged Serial Killer Indicted In Texas In Fourth Death

b4bdcc64241a4102bd9a0d5ab4ca6f6a-780×522
now playing

'This Is Happening': GOP Revels In All-But-Certain Tax Deal

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis
now playing

Mattis: North Korea Short Of Posing Imminent Missile Threat

JAPAN AND NORTH KOREA RELATIONS
now playing

Japan Urges Maximum Pressure On North Korea

(AP) – Two men have been sentenced to federal prison in a scheme to catch alligator snapping turtles in Texas and sell the rare reptiles for up to $1,000 apiece.

Prosecutors in Beaumont say Travis Leger of Sulphur, Louisiana, was sentenced Friday to 21 months. Jason Leckelt of Wilburton, Oklahoma, was sentenced to 16 months.

Both men, plus Rickey Paul Simon of Sulphur, Louisiana, earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to illegally traffic the turtles. Simon received probation.

Alligator snapping turtles are the largest freshwater turtles in the world, can weigh 200 pounds and live up to 100 years.

Authorities believe dozens of turtles were caught during Texas fishing trips and transported to Louisiana. Both states have laws protecting alligator snapping turtles.

Investigators recovered about 30 of the turtles from ponds in Sulphur.

Related posts:

  1. Sea Turtles Shocked By Cold Returned To Gulf Of Mexico
  2. $10,000 Reward In Case Of Child Found On Texas Beach
  3. Texas Governor Orders Investigation Into Youth Lockup Abuse
  4. Texas Senate Begins Rewrite Of Sexual Harassment Policies
Related Posts
Academy_Sports_Outdoors-logo-52CD0D5DB5-seeklogo_com

Chain Sued For Selling Gun To Texas Church Shooter

Danny Castillon 0
untitled

The Latest: Agency: 2 Immigrants Can Leave US For Abortion

Danny Castillon 0
920×920

Alleged Serial Killer Indicted In Texas In Fourth Death

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video