Home TEXAS 3 Texas Prison Officials Charged With Burning Evidence
3 Texas Prison Officials Charged With Burning Evidence
TEXAS
0

3 Texas Prison Officials Charged With Burning Evidence

0
0
texas+prison+sf1
now viewing

3 Texas Prison Officials Charged With Burning Evidence

HOH
now playing

14 Aboard Wintage World War II Plane Escape Texas Crash

JKK
now playing

Coast Guard Suspends Search For Missing Sailor Off Chicago

1532242646522
now playing

The Latest: Authorities Say 1 Killed In LA Market Standoff

untitled
now playing

Aldrin Skips Space Center Gala Amid Feud With His Children

donald-trump-gty-mt-180721_hpMain_16x9t_240
now playing

Trump Claims 'Illegal' Spying After Warrant Papers Unveiled

1282966_1280x720
now playing

Jury Convicts Man In Slaying Of University Of Texas Student

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Doctor Fatally Shot While On Bike Treated Bush

061b3a84-dc2b-48e7-b742-09315d3eb168
now playing

The Latest: Baby Didn't Initially Know Parents At Reunion

purple-heart
now playing

WWII Hero's Lost Purple Heart Returned To His Family

Hillary_Clinton_Honored_With_Leadership_Award_in_SF
now playing

Hillary Clinton To Appear At Central Park Summer Festival

(AP) – Three Texas prison officials have been arrested for allegedly attempting to destroy evidence at a Houston County lockup about 25 miles northwest of Huntsville.

The Houston Chronicle reports the officials were arrested this month in an alleged scheme to set tractor parts on fire in a burn pit behind the Eastham Unit men’s prison as part of an apparent attempt to dispose of evidence in an investigation.

Court records show that the Eastham Unit’s farm shop property manager Jason Omelina was charged with theft and two higher-ranking officials based in Huntsville, Terry Price and Rick Ellis, were charged with tampering with evidence.

Ellis’ attorney Bryan Cantrell told the newspaper he didn’t think the facts as alleged “support the prosecution of a crime.”

Related posts:

  1. New Immigrant Detention Facility Set To Open On Site Of Former Tent-City Prison
  2. Hospital’s Heart Transplant Program Losing Medicare
  3. Fatal SUV Crash Driver Among 5 Charged In Smuggling Scheme
  4. 14 Aboard Wintage World War II Plane Escape Texas Crash
Related Posts
HOH

14 Aboard Wintage World War II Plane Escape Texas Crash

Danny Castillon 0
1282966_1280x720

Jury Convicts Man In Slaying Of University Of Texas Student

Danny Castillon 0
untitled

The Latest: Doctor Fatally Shot While On Bike Treated Bush

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video