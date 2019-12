One man was killed in a 3-vehicle crash in Edinburg early Monday morning. Police say the victim was traveling south on I-69C when he lost control of his Jeep Wrangler and careened into the northbound lanes. The vehicle stalled near Davis Road and it was struck by two oncoming SUV’s.

The driver of the Jeep was killed in the smashup, and the driver of one of the SUV’s was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The names of the victims haven’t yet been released.