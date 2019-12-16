3 Victims Of Triple Homicide-Suicide Identified

Edinburg police are continuing to withhold the identity of the man they believe shot and killed three people and then himself last week.

The McAllen Monitor and KRGV-TV, through a Texas Public Information Act request, obtained the identifications of the victims he’s accused of shooting. They are 48-year-old Magdalena Cantu, her daughter 19-year-old Rebecca Cantu, along with 30-year-old Aaron Cortez, a home care provider.

All three were found dead in an apartment on the 300 block of West Kuhn Street. Police say the body of the suspected killer was found at a separate location that they haven’t disclosed. Investigators have also said they believe he was dating one of the women.