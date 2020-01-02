3 Women Investigated For Causing Deadly Blaze At German Zoo

(AP) – Three women are under investigation in Germany for launching paper sky lanterns blamed for igniting a fire that destroyed an ape house at a zoo. More than 30 animals died in the blaze at Krefeld Zoo that began in the first minutes of the new year.
Police say the three local women – a mother and her two daughters, ages 30 to 60 – went to police in the western city of Krefeld on New Year’s Day.áProsecutors say the women are being investigated on suspicion of negligent arson. The offense can carry a prison sentence of up to five years.
