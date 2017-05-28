Home TEXAS 3-Year-Old Boy Missing In Texas National Forest Found Safe
3-Year-Old Boy Missing In Texas National Forest Found Safe

EZRA MISSING BOY IN SAM HOUSTON FOUND SAFE
3-Year-Old Boy Missing In Texas National Forest Found Safe

(AP) – A 3-year-old boy missing 24 hours in the Sam Houston National Forest in southeast Texas has been found safe.  Jimmy Williams, with the New Waverly Fire Department, says the child is alert and smiling.

The boy, identified only by his first name, Ezra, was found by searchers Sunday afternoon in heavy brush about 400 yards (365.63 meters) from his family campsite. They were setting up camp in a remote part of the forest Saturday about 50 miles (80.46 kilometers) north of Houston when he disappeared.

More than 200 people from numerous agencies had been looking for him in the forest that covers parts of three counties between Huntsville and Conroe. The boy has been taken to a hospital for examination. Daytime temperatures had been in the 90s with high humidity.

