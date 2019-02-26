30-Year Prison Sentence Sticks Against Mission Homebuilder

A judge has refused to reduce the 30-year prison sentence against a Mission woman who ran a home building scam that ripped off dozens of Hidalgo County residents to the tune of nearly $1 million.

State District Judge Israel Ramon Monday rejected a reduction of sentence motion filed by 41-year-old Adelina Briseno, who argued the punishment was excessive.

Briseno was hit with a 30-year prison term in December after pleading guilty to a single property theft charge. However, an investigation had turned up a 3-year scheme that ripped off nearly four dozen, mostly low-income, home buyers. The investigation was sparked by complaints from people who paid large deposits for homes that weren’t built to completion.