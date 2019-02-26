LOCALTRENDING

30-Year Prison Sentence Sticks Against Mission Homebuilder

By 36 views
0

A judge has refused to reduce the 30-year prison sentence against a Mission woman who ran a home building scam that ripped off dozens of Hidalgo County residents to the tune of nearly $1 million.

State District Judge Israel Ramon Monday rejected a reduction of sentence motion filed by 41-year-old Adelina Briseno, who argued the punishment was excessive.

Briseno was hit with a 30-year prison term in December after pleading guilty to a single property theft charge. However, an investigation had turned up a 3-year scheme that ripped off nearly four dozen, mostly low-income, home buyers. The investigation was sparked by complaints from people who paid large deposits for homes that weren’t built to completion.

House Panel OKs Subpoena Over Family Separations At Border

Previous article

Friends Seek To Clear Couple Killed In Drug Raid

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in LOCAL