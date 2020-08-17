NATIONAL

300 Pizza Huts, Mostly Dine-In Locations, To Close

By 88 views
0
FILE- This Jan. 24, 2017, file photo shows a Pizza Hut in Miami. Pizza Hut has reached an agreement with one of its largest franchisees to close 300 underperforming U.S. restaurants. NPC International, a Leawood, Kansas-based franchisee, announced the agreement Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in a bankruptcy court filing. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

(AP)-Up to 300 Pizza Hut restaurants will be closed, most of them dine-in locations not well suited for carryout and delivery at a time when millions of people are sheltering and eating at home. Pizza sales have exploded during the pandemic. Domino’s last month reported a 30% spike in quarterly profits. On Monday it said that it was hiring more than 20,000 people to handle surging orders. Franchisee NPC International said Monday in documents filed in bankruptcy court that it had come to an agreement with Pizza Hut to close hundreds of locations. The Leawood, Kansas, company filed for bankruptcy protection last month.

Chicago’s Top Cop Defends Police Actions During Protests

Previous article

Police: Man, 38, Dies After San Antonio Flea Market Shooting

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL