3rd Boy Scout Dies After Sailboat Strikes Power Line On Lake
3rd Boy Scout Dies After Sailboat Strikes Power Line On Lake

BOATING ACCIDENT
3rd Boy Scout Dies After Sailboat Strikes Power Line On Lake

(AP) – A third Boy Scout has died from injuries suffered when a sailboat struck an overhanging power line on a lake east of Dallas.

Texas Parks & Wildlife spokesman Steve Lightfoot says the 11-year-old Scout died Monday. He was hospitalized in Shreveport, Louisiana, following the accident Saturday.

The boy was sailing in a catamaran with two older boys, one 17 and the other 16, when the mast struck the power line at Lake O’The Pines near Avinger, 150 miles (241 kilometers) from Dallas.

A Scout official says a Scout leader quickly reached the boat but the two teens were already dead.  It wasn’t clear Monday why the power line was overhanging the water, in proximity to watercraft.  Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative, which owns the line, says it’s cooperating with the investigation.

