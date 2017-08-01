Home TEXAS 3rd Missing Duck Hunter’s Body Found Along Texas’ Gulf Coast
3rd Missing Duck Hunter’s Body Found Along Texas’ Gulf Coast
TEXAS
0

3rd Missing Duck Hunter’s Body Found Along Texas’ Gulf Coast

0
0
COAST GUARD GENERIC SMALL
now viewing

3rd Missing Duck Hunter’s Body Found Along Texas’ Gulf Coast

stab-stabbing
now playing

Fireman, Trying To Rescue Man, Gets Stabbed In Eye

JAIL DEATH
now playing

Dallas Jail Inmate's Beating Death Being Investigated

texas-capital-austin-texas
now playing

Texas Lawmakers Look To Help Troubled Child Welfare System

sara-parker-mother-who-raped-and-dismembered-her-14-yr-old-daughter-along-with-her-boyfriend
now playing

Mom Arraigned In Teen Girl Dismemberment Death

israeli-truck-ramming-terror-attack
now playing

Israel PM Says Attacker Was IS Supporter

fort-lauderdale-shooting-tarmak-pic
now playing

UPDATE: TMZ Releases Video It Says Depicts Florida Airport Shooting

computer-hacking
now playing

Reince Priebus Says Trump 'accepts' US intel On Russian Meddling

Ash Carter
now playing

Pentagon Chief: 'Virtually zero' Russian Support Against IS

DONALD TRUMP AND OBAMA
now playing

Obama Says He And Trump Are 'sort of opposites'

winter-weather-storms
now playing

Winter Storm Moves Into The Atlantic, Leaving Behind Bitter Cold

(AP) — The Coast Guard says the bodies of all three people who went missing while duck hunting along the Gulf Coast of Texas have been recovered.  Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Kendrick says two bodies and the boat were found Saturday afternoon near Matagorda Bay and the third body was found a few hours later.

Officials say Starett Burke, Spencer Hall and Chris Ruckman were believed to have launched their 17-foot flat-bottomed boat at about 4 a.m. Friday. Ruckman’s girlfriend contacted the Coast Guard when they didn’t return home by evening.  Lt. Karl Alejandre says weather may have been a factor, but that investigators don’t yet know what caused the boat to capsize. He says wind and small craft advisories had been issued and waves were 2 to 4 feet high.

Related posts:

  1. Relatives: Airport Shooting Suspect Had Mental Health Issues
  2. Man Gets Prison For Shining Laser At Texas TV Helicopter
  3. Winter Storm Moves Into The Atlantic, Leaving Behind Bitter Cold
  4. Critics Pan Texas’ Issuing Of Preliminary A-F School Ratings
Related Posts
stab-stabbing

Fireman, Trying To Rescue Man, Gets Stabbed In Eye

jsalinas 0
JAIL DEATH

Dallas Jail Inmate’s Beating Death Being Investigated

jsalinas 0
texas-capital-austin-texas

Texas Lawmakers Look To Help Troubled Child Welfare System

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video