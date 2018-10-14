Home TEXAS 3rd Person Found Dead Days After Raging Texas Floodwaters
TEXAS
TEXAS FLOODS IN JUNCTION
(AP) – Searchers have located the remains of a third person several days after raging floodwaters overtook a small city in West Texas.

A news release from Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman Christi Powers says the remains were found Saturday evening near Yates Crossing in Junction, a small city alongside the South Llano River. The floodwaters had prompted dramatic rescues by water and air on Monday.

Crews have been looking specifically for four people who went missing when an RV park in Junction was washed away. Two of their bodies were found Thursday, miles downriver from the RV park. It was not immediately clear whether the remains found Saturday belonged to one of the other two missing people.

