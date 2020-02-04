3rd Worker Dies Of Injuries From Texas Oil Well Blowout

(AP) – A third worker has died of injuries from a Central Texas oil well blowout. A spokesman for Chesapeake Energy says in a statement the company is “deeply saddened” by the worker’s death.

Spokesman Gordon Pennoyer did not say when the worker died. Pennoyerásays the blowout happened Wednesday afternoon while a crew was replacing drilling hardware near Deanville, Texas.

One worker was killed outright, while another died at a hospital on Thursday. The condition of another injured worker was not immediately known.áNo identities have been released.