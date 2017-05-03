Home TEXAS 4 Bandidos Gang Members Arrested In 2006 Death Of Texas Man
4 Bandidos Gang Members Arrested In 2006 Death Of Texas Man
TEXAS
0

4 Bandidos Gang Members Arrested In 2006 Death Of Texas Man

0
0
BANDIDOS GANG
now viewing

4 Bandidos Gang Members Arrested In 2006 Death Of Texas Man

OSCAR ROMERO ARCHBISHOP
now playing

El Salvador: Vatican Mulls Possible Miracle By Slain Cleric

WILLACY COUNTY PRISON TENT CITY
now playing

Is The Former Tent-City Prison Close To Re-Opening?

41930400-police-lights-jpg
now playing

McAllen Cousins Arraigned In Connection With Deadly Bar Fight

national spelling bee
now playing

Harmony Science Academy Student Wins Trip To The National Spelling Bee

TRANSGENDER BATHROOM GENERIC SIGN
now playing

Transgender Student Complains After Remark By Teacher's Aide

police-badge-generic
now playing

Police Officials Reassigned Amid Leaked Video, Records

TRANSGENDER WRESTLING STUDENT
now playing

Transgender Boy With Girls Wrestling Title: 'I don't cheat'

COMPUTER KEYBOARD
now playing

Some Marines Being Investigated For Sharing Nude Photos

911 AMBULANCE INJURY
now playing

97-Year-Old Twins Freeze To Death After Falling Outside

SOUTH KOREA MISSLE LAUNCH
now playing

Seoul: North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles Into Ocean

(AP) — Four members of the Bandidos motorcycle gang have been indicted on charges they conspired to kill a man who was attempting to launch a Texas chapter of the Hell’s Angels in Austin.  Federal authorities say the four include 47-year-old Johnny Romo, who holds a national position with the gang. The charges against him include murder in aid of racketeering.

Authorities say Romo and the others conspired to kill Anthony Benesh in a 2006 sniper attack as he stood outside an Austin restaurant.  Prosecutors say the Bandidos didn’t want a rival gang to diminish their power and territory, and had threatened Benesh against starting a chapter.  The four men were indicted and taken into custody Thursday.  It’s not known if Romo has an attorney to answer the charges.

Related posts:

  1. Feds Detain Immigrant At Texas Courthouse, Attorney Says
  2. Texan Sentenced To 21 Years In Failed Murder-For-Hire Plot
  3. The Latest: 10 Arrested In Pro-Trump Rally In Berkeley
  4. Prosecutors: NY Man Willing To Sacrifice Self For Jihad
Related Posts
TRANSGENDER BATHROOM GENERIC SIGN

Transgender Student Complains After Remark By Teacher’s Aide

jsalinas 0
police-badge-generic

Police Officials Reassigned Amid Leaked Video, Records

jsalinas 0
TRANSGENDER WRESTLING STUDENT

Transgender Boy With Girls Wrestling Title: ‘I don’t cheat’

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video