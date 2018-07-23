Home TEXAS 4 Bodies Found Among Apartment Fire Ruins
4 Bodies Found Among Apartment Fire Ruins
TEXAS
4 Bodies Found Among Apartment Fire Ruins

fatal fire
4 Bodies Found Among Apartment Fire Ruins

(AP) – Authorities have recovered four bodies from the scene of an apartment complex fire in Texas that displaced about 200 people.   The investigation continues Monday into the blaze at two San Marcos apartment complexes located north of Texas State University. The city says the fire began early Friday and caused extensive damage to both apartment complexes.  The cause of the fire remains unknown, but authorities say dozens of officials were working the scene Monday morning.

City Fire Marshal Kelly Kistner says all four bodies were found in a single apartment building, which did not have sprinklers since it was built in 1970 and was code compliant when constructed. He says that search and recovery efforts at the scene will continue. Authorities had previously said five people were unaccounted for.

