4 Bodies Found Near Rio Grande

Another migrant tragedy is unfolding on the border. Border Patrol agents last night found the bodies of four migrants in a brushy area near the Rio Grande near Anzalduas Park south of Mission. In a tweet last night, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said the bodies appear to be those of a woman in her 20’s, along with a toddler and two babies. Guerra added the victims appeared to have been dead for several days, and that there are no initial signs of foul play. The bodies were found near a well-known smuggling corridor within the federal Las Palomas Wildlife Management Area. The FBI will be investigating.