4 Candidates On The Ballot For Vacant Weslaco District 4 Seat

The Weslaco City Commission has set a special election for July 16th to fill the District 4 seat which became vacant when Gerardo Tafolla resigned amid a widespread bribery scandal surrounding a rebuild of the city’s water treatment plant.

The seat has been vacant since Tafolla resigned April 12th, a few days after he pleaded guilty to a charge of bribery. Tafolla was one of several Valley men indicted in a scheme to award lucrative contracts to favored engineering and construction firms to renovate and upgrade the Weslaco water treatment plant.

Four men are vying for the seat and to fill the approximately 2-and-a-half years left in Tafolla’s 3-year term.