Home WORLD 4 Climbers Die In Swiss Alps During Snowstorm
4 Climbers Die In Swiss Alps During Snowstorm
WORLD
0

4 Climbers Die In Swiss Alps During Snowstorm

0
0
SWISS CLIMBERS DIE 4
now viewing

4 Climbers Die In Swiss Alps During Snowstorm

GAVEL
now playing

Embattled Judge Rudy Delgado Calls It A Career

afghanistan map kabul
now playing

US Soldier Killed In Afghanistan

NRA
now playing

No Guns Allowed At NRA Convention When Trump, Pence Speak

DONALD TRUMP PRESS CONFERENCE
now playing

In Trump Era, The Death Of The White House Press Conference

Screen Shot 2018-04-30 at 1.36.03 PM
now playing

Leslie #POTW April 30, 2018

ASYLUM SEEKERS CENTRAL AMERICANS IN SAN DIEGO
now playing

Asylum Seekers Denied US Entry For 2nd Day

T MOBILE AND SPRINT MERGER
now playing

Will Sprint-T-Mobile Combo Hurt Consumers?

BENJAMIN NETENYAHU
now playing

Israel Says Iran Sought Nuclear Arms

ISIS BOMBS KILLING 25 TO 30 PEOPLE
now playing

IS Bombings In Afghanistan Kill 25

Fernando Hernandez Jr. from Houston died in tumble dryer
now playing

Police: Boy, 10, Dies After Hiding In Tumble Dryer

(AP) – Police in southwestern Switzerland say four Alpine climbers have died and another five others were in critical condition after becoming trapped overnight by an unexpected snowstorm and high winds.

Authorities in the Valais canton deployed seven helicopters as part of efforts early Monday to rescue a total of 14 hikers from France, Germany and Italy in the Pigne d’Arolla region.

Valais police spokesman Markus Rieder said they were caught off-guard by high winds, snows and cold and were forced to spend the night outdoors.Several of those rescued were suffering from hypothermia, and were rushed to area hospitals. Police said three people died in hospital, and another apparently was killed in a fall.

Police said the hikers had been trying to reach the Vignettes hikers’ hut at 3,157 meters (10,357 feet) in the Alps.

No related posts.

Related Posts
afghanistan map kabul

US Soldier Killed In Afghanistan

jsalinas 0
BENJAMIN NETENYAHU

Israel Says Iran Sought Nuclear Arms

jsalinas 0
ISIS BOMBS KILLING 25 TO 30 PEOPLE

IS Bombings In Afghanistan Kill 25

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video