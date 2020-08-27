4 Deaths In Louisiana Tied To Hurricane Laura

(AP)–Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said state officials now know of four storm-related deaths tied to Hurricane Laura. The deaths were all caused by trees falling on residences, Edwards said.

None of the deaths, which happened in Vernon, Jackson and Acadia parishes were on the coast. Jackson is in north Louisiana, demonstrating the power of the storm, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm early Thursday, and traveled farther inland. Edwards said the current priority is search and rescue, followed by efforts to find hotel or motel rooms for those who have lost their homes.