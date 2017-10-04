Home TEXAS 4 Killed In Wreck After Driver Falls Asleep
4 Killed In Wreck After Driver Falls Asleep
TEXAS
0

4 Killed In Wreck After Driver Falls Asleep

0
0
FATALCRASH AUTO CRASH
now viewing

4 Killed In Wreck After Driver Falls Asleep

Five Police Officers Killed During Anti-Police Brutality March In Dallas
now playing

Abbott: New Texas Anti-Gang Effort Separate From Immigration

body identifified
now playing

Skeletal Remains Confirmed As Those Of Missing San Benito Woman

MAN DRAGGED FROM UNITED AIRLINES CABIN
now playing

Passenger Says Man Dragged Off Plane Was Doctor

NEIL GORSUCH
now playing

Gorsuch Pledges To Be 'servant' of Constitution

SHOOTING
now playing

Man Upset Over Take-Out Beer Ban Shoots At Officer

911 CALLS
now playing

Mom Hurt; 7-Year-Old Son Calls 911 To Summon Help

RIVERWALK IN SAN ANTONIO DRAINED RIVER
now playing

Body Recovered From San Antonio River Walk

DALLAS MARCH IMMIGRATION REFORM
now playing

Dallas March, Rally Calls For Immigration Overhaul

DAVID KORESH
now playing

TV Series On Branch Davidian Shootout To Film In New Mexico

Immigration Overload
now playing

Texas Immigration Detention Requests Surged In February

(AP) – Four people have died on a West Texas highway in an accident that authorities say began when a driver fell asleep at the wheel.  The Standard-Times of San Angelo reports 32-year-old Jessica Marciano of Torrington, Connecticut, was traveling east on Interstate 10 near Ozona on Saturday when she fell asleep, her car drifted then rolled and came to rest on the roadway.

Authorities say she was freed from the wreckage and was sitting on the car when a tractor-trailer approached.  The rig struck the car, killing Marciano, and then veered into the westbound lanes and struck an oncoming car.  The driver of the second car, 54-year-old Izaguirre Isael of Cuidad Victoria, Mexico, was killed along with two of his passengers.  The injured driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a hospital.

Related posts:

  1. Head-On Crash Claims Life Of Raymondville Man
  2. Body Recovered From San Antonio River Walk
  3. Mom Hurt; 7-Year-Old Son Calls 911 To Summon Help
  4. The Latest: Coptic Priest Recalls Blast That Killed His Son
Related Posts
Five Police Officers Killed During Anti-Police Brutality March In Dallas

Abbott: New Texas Anti-Gang Effort Separate From Immigration

jsalinas 0
SHOOTING

Man Upset Over Take-Out Beer Ban Shoots At Officer

jsalinas 0
911 CALLS

Mom Hurt; 7-Year-Old Son Calls 911 To Summon Help

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video