4 Men In Custody In Brownsville Shooting After Gun Found In Resaca

Four men are under arrest in connection with a shooting that has left a Brownsville man in critical condition. The four are charged with evidence tampering after the gun police believe was used was recovered from a resaca Monday.

Divers with the Brownsville Fire Department searched the resaca for hours before finding a 9 millimeter handgun. None of the four suspects has yet been charged in the shooting that occurred Sunday night at a home on the 11-hundred block of West Saint Francis Street. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his face and remains in critical condition.

Brownsville police are still not talking about the circumstances of the shooting nor what led authorities to the resaca – located a few miles northeast of where the victim was shot.