Home TEXAS 4 Men Killed In Shooting At Child’s Birthday Party In Texas
4 Men Killed In Shooting At Child’s Birthday Party In Texas
TEXAS
0

4 Men Killed In Shooting At Child’s Birthday Party In Texas

0
0
https___cdn_cnn_com_cnnnext_dam_assets_181014023543-taft-texas-shooting
now viewing

4 Men Killed In Shooting At Child’s Birthday Party In Texas

images
now playing

Prison Worker Sentenced For Defrauding Inmate Families

untitled
now playing

AP Investigation: Deported Parents May Lose Kids To Adoption

5bbfba5d508da_image
now playing

US Asks Central America To Do More On Illegal Immigration

trumprahmemanuel_1485387373288_2654674_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Chicago Sues Trump Administration Again Over Grants

07682ad2-8a5b-4b41-8446-a7d1f3121e9b-large16x9_AP18287335818376
now playing

Saudis Reject Threats As Stocks Plunge After Trump Comments

9514b801bbf844e3af419ed81fb93ca2-9514b801bbf844e3af419ed81fb93ca2-0
now playing

Saudi Crown Prince's Carefully Managed Rise Hides Dark Side

fca07d6231cc49f0a68ac0b7c68863cb_original
now playing

US Pastor Freed From Turkey Prays With Trump In Oval Office

KJH
now playing

Filmmaker Richard Linklater Directs Anti-Ted Cruz Web Ad

5bc1045142dfc_image
now playing

Border Patrol Misconduct Stats Point To Texas

5bbfcf3f0786e_image
now playing

Crews Find 2 Of 4 Bodies Swept Away In West Texas Floods

(AP) – Investigators say a party in South Texas to mark a toddler’s first birthday erupted in gunfire, leaving four men dead and a fifth man wounded.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday in Taft, 12 miles (19 kilometers) north of Corpus Christi. Sgt. Nathan Brandley says an altercation erupted between two families attending the party and escalated into a deadly shooting.

Brandley said the wounded man was airlifted to a Corpus Christi hospital. His condition wasn’t clear.

Brandley said two suspects are on the loose.

No identities or other details have been released.

Related posts:

  1. Search To Resume For Remaining 2 Swept Away In Texas Floods
  2. Crews Find 2 Of 4 Bodies Swept Away In West Texas Floods
  3. 2 Men Banned From Gun Range After Selfie With Firearm; Watch Video
  4. Border Agents Investigate House In Pharr
Related Posts
images

Prison Worker Sentenced For Defrauding Inmate Families

Danny Castillon 0
KJH

Filmmaker Richard Linklater Directs Anti-Ted Cruz Web Ad

Danny Castillon 0
5bc1045142dfc_image

Border Patrol Misconduct Stats Point To Texas

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video