4 Men Killed In Shooting At Child’s Birthday Party In Texas

(AP) – Investigators say a party in South Texas to mark a toddler’s first birthday erupted in gunfire, leaving four men dead and a fifth man wounded.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday in Taft, 12 miles (19 kilometers) north of Corpus Christi. Sgt. Nathan Brandley says an altercation erupted between two families attending the party and escalated into a deadly shooting.

Brandley said the wounded man was airlifted to a Corpus Christi hospital. His condition wasn’t clear.

Brandley said two suspects are on the loose.

No identities or other details have been released.