Home TEXAS 4 Men Rescued From Life Boat In Gulf Of Mexico Off Galveston
4 Men Rescued From Life Boat In Gulf Of Mexico Off Galveston
TEXAS
0

4 Men Rescued From Life Boat In Gulf Of Mexico Off Galveston

0
0
COAST GUARD GENERIC SMALL
now viewing

4 Men Rescued From Life Boat In Gulf Of Mexico Off Galveston

Norma McCorvey,
now playing

Woman At Center Of Roe v. Wade Dead At 69

LIBYAN COAST IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Spain Rescues 112 Migrants Off Libyan Coast, 36 More At Sea

Thousands In Barcelona Urge Spain To Take In More Refugees

TURKISH AIRLINES
now playing

UPDATE: Search Finds Nothing Suspicious

Mike Pence
now playing

Pence Urges NATO Members To Spend More On Defense

SpaceX8
now playing

Rocket Trouble Delays SpaceX Launch From NASA Moon Pad

SELENA
now playing

Texas Judge Allows Lawsuit Against Selena Widower To Proceed

GUNS ON CAMPUS.PKNG
now playing

Some Texas Grad Students Hold Bar Conferences To Avoid Guns

US-POLITICS-OBAMA
now playing

Justice Department Cites Hiring Freeze Concerns For Disabled

VOTER-ID
now playing

Hundreds Of Texans May Have Voted Improperly

(AP) – Coast Guard officials say four men have been rescued from a life raft in the Gulf of Mexico after their fishing boat capsized about 100 miles off Galveston.  Authorities say nobody was hurt in Friday afternoon’s rescue credited to some people in a nearby fishing boat amid stormy weather.  The Coast Guard received a satellite distress signal around 12:30 p.m. Friday. The Coast Guard dispatched search vessels and began broadcasting alerts for other boaters in the area, about 100 miles southeast of Galveston, to help.

A Coast Guard statement says some people in a 35-foot sport fishing boat received the information and located the life raft, rescuing all four men on board.  All were safely returned to Galveston on Friday night.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Governor Hasn’t Seen National Guard Immigration Memo
  2. Spain Rescues 112 Migrants Off Libyan Coast, 36 More At Sea
  3. Brownsville Man Sentenced For Role In Human Smuggling Ring
  4. NBA Warns Texas Over Proposed ‘Bathroom Bill’
Related Posts
SELENA

Texas Judge Allows Lawsuit Against Selena Widower To Proceed

jsalinas 0
GUNS ON CAMPUS.PKNG

Some Texas Grad Students Hold Bar Conferences To Avoid Guns

jsalinas 0
US-POLITICS-OBAMA

Justice Department Cites Hiring Freeze Concerns For Disabled

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video