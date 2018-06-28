4 People Shot During Fight Involving Neighbors

(AP) – Authorities say four people were shot when a late-night dispute between neighbors in San Antonio escalated into a fight involving several people. Officers who responded to the fight late Wednesday discovered three members of a family – a father, mother and their son – had been shot in the street. The fourth shooting victim was found a short time later on the sidewalk.

Police say the father and son were hospitalized in critical condition. The condition of the other two shooting victims was not immediately known. Two officers were treated for minor injuries after they were hurt attempting to subdue a man. Police say a 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.