Home TEXAS 4 People Shot During Fight Involving Neighbors
4 People Shot During Fight Involving Neighbors
TEXAS
0

4 People Shot During Fight Involving Neighbors

0
0
Shooting-News-Graphic
now viewing

4 People Shot During Fight Involving Neighbors

ANNAPOLIS NEWSPAPER SHOOTING
now playing

Police Say 5 Dead In Maryland Shooting

immigrant family separation
now playing

Brownsville Becomes A Focal Point Of Protesters Against Family Separations

Senator Elizabeth Warren
now playing

Warren Says Trump Is 'not the king'

IMMIGRANT CHILD SEPARATION
now playing

Science Says: How Family Separation May Affect Kids' Brains

CHINA-SCO-SUMMIT-DIPLOMACY
now playing

Putin: New Russian Weapons Decades Ahead Of Foreign Rivals

Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev
now playing

Gorbachev Has High Hopes For Putin-Trump Summit

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden
now playing

Senator Opposes Nominee For HHS Post

Danny Paul Bible
now playing

Texas Executes Man Condemned For 1979 Killing

IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Administration Struggling To Comply With Order

Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles BORDER PATROL AGENT KILLED WOMAN AND BABY
now playing

Death Penalty Sought For Texas Federal Agent In Death Of 2

(AP) – Authorities say four people were shot when a late-night dispute between neighbors in San Antonio escalated into a fight involving several people.  Officers who responded to the fight late Wednesday discovered three members of a family – a father, mother and their son – had been shot in the street. The fourth shooting victim was found a short time later on the sidewalk.

Police say the father and son were hospitalized in critical condition. The condition of the other two shooting victims was not immediately known.  Two officers were treated for minor injuries after they were hurt attempting to subdue a man.  Police say a 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Related posts:

  1. Suspect Arrested In Death Of Missing Mission Man
  2. Survey Shows Workers Without Legal Residency Reluctant To Report Abuse
  3. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
  4. DAVIS RANKIN
Related Posts
Danny Paul Bible

Texas Executes Man Condemned For 1979 Killing

jsalinas 0
Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles BORDER PATROL AGENT KILLED WOMAN AND BABY

Death Penalty Sought For Texas Federal Agent In Death Of 2

jsalinas 0
children

Study: Texas, New Mexico Get Low Marks For Child Well-Being

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video