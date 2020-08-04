TEXAS

40 People Arrested In Austin During Weekend Protests

(AP) – Police say 40 people were arrested over two nights of weekend demonstrations in Austin. Most of the arrests were made near a makeshift memorial for Garrett Foster who was fatally shot during a Black Lives Matter protest July 25.

A Dallas law firm identified the shooter as Sgt. Daniel Perry, a soldier at Fort Hood. Clint Broden is representing Perry and says Perry shot Foster from inside of his car in self defense. He says his client’s earlier social media posts denouncing the protests are being taken out of context.

Perry has not been charged, and Austin police have not named him as a suspect in their investigation.

