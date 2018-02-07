Home LOCAL 40-Year Sentence For Donna Man Responsible For Amber Alert
A Donna man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison following a plea agreement stemming from the abduction of his 13-year-old niece last summer. 44-year-old Rudolfo Nuncio pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant.   Nuncio had initially been charged with kidnapping and enticing a child among other counts.

Authorities had issued an Amber Alert and begun searching for Nuncio last August after the teenager disappeared. He was spotted at a truck stop in Montgomery County, but as deputy marshals tried to arrest him, he rammed their vehicle with his pickup truck and sped off.

A high-speed pursuit went for 25 miles before Nuncio smashed into a DPS trooper’s vehicle and crashed. His niece, who was with him, was not hurt.

