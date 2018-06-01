Home NATIONAL $450 million Mega Millions Winning Ticket Sold In Florida
$450 million Mega Millions Winning Ticket Sold In Florida
NATIONAL
$450 million Mega Millions Winning Ticket Sold In Florida

(AP) – The winning ticket in the latest Mega Millions drawing was sold in Florida.

One ticket matched all six numbers in Friday night’s drawing and will claim a $450 million grand prize. The Florida Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Port Richey.

The winning numbers to claim the nation’s 10th-largest jackpot were 28-30-39-59-70-10.

Lottery officials also increased the jackpot of Powerball, the other national lottery game, to $570 million. That drawing is Saturday night.

The jackpots refer to the annuity options for both games, in which payments are made over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash options, which would be $281 million for Mega Millions and $358.5 million for Powerball.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million. Powerball odds are one in 292.2 million.

